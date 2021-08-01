5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $850,000

Gorgeous mountain retreat in the highly desired Ponderosa Trails. Step inside to this meticulously maintained home and prepared to be delighted. The living area has soaring vaulted ceilings, stone gas fireplace, wood floors, floor to ceiling windows and rustic beam accents. The kitchen is beautiful with stainless appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen island with cooktop. Primary bedroom is on the main level with sliding glass door to the backyard, the en-suite has dual sinks, tiled shower and tub. There are 4 additional bedrooms one of which is on the main level and a spacious loft. Outside you will find a paver patio, cozy fire pit and dog run. This home also has the coveted 3 car garage and a landscaped front yard.