5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,900

Horse property in the trees with amazing panoramic mountain views! Well maintained single level home on 2.5 acres with natural gas and Doney Park water. This home has an attached guest quarters with separate entrance, allowing for many uses. Enjoy 10 foot ceilings, large master suite, A/C, open living room, vaulted ceilings. Ask your agent for a list of upgrades! The kitchen has new appliances, Samsung Titanium Stainless Steel, including gas stove & oven, Smart Fridge, dishwasher, washer & dryer, tons of counter space and storage. Come soak in the stunning 360 degree views! Fenced for horses, 3 car garage, and RV parking! It's hard to find a home that checks more boxes!

