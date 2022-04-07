 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,850

Wow Wow!! Location is everything with the custom Boulder Pointe home. Perfect for a large family or a Vacation Rental with room for everyone yet, plenty of space for privacy. With the Primary bedroom downstairs, the kids can enjoy the upstairs with 2 or 3 bedrooms and a newly updated full bathroom.The massive bonus room can either be enjoyed as another bedroom or a place for fun and games, pool table, theater room, use your imagination! Downstairs you can enjoy the open concept with vaulted ceilings. Never feel alone while cooking dinner with guests or family sitting around the gas fireplace. Brand new Vinyl Plank flooring makes for a pet friendly space, beautiful slate compliments the vinyl as well.

