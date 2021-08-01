5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,000

Take a look at this rustic farmhouse in Slayton Ranch Estates! Only a select few homes have a gorgeous design, mountain views, or back national forest. This stunning new build in Slayton Ranch Estates features all three! Fall in love with this open concept 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage beauty. Enjoy breathtaking views of the San Francisco peaks or explore seemingly endless National Forest out your back door. Hurry! There's still time choose all interior selections like flooring, paint, tile, countertops, cabinets, and more!