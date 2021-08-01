 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,000

5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,000

5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,000

Take a look at this rustic farmhouse in Slayton Ranch Estates! Only a select few homes have a gorgeous design, mountain views, or back national forest. This stunning new build in Slayton Ranch Estates features all three! Fall in love with this open concept 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage beauty. Enjoy breathtaking views of the San Francisco peaks or explore seemingly endless National Forest out your back door. Hurry! There's still time choose all interior selections like flooring, paint, tile, countertops, cabinets, and more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)