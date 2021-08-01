5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $849,000

LIVE AMONG THE TREE-TOPS! This custom home offers relaxed living on 3-Levels; and 3-Distinctively separate living spaces, each with their own entrance. Perfect for students, teens, AirBnB AND/OR Multi-Generational living. NEW roof, NEW Trex Deck and railing. Quiet Cool exhaust system. Gas furnace and Central Vac under 5-years old. Maintenance free landscaping/hardscaping and drip irrigation; and maintenance free composite backyard fencing. Perfect for pets. Extra deep 2-car garage (for your oversize/extended cab truck) PLUS a 2-car detached garage with pellet stove (currently used as a FABULOUS Bonus Room) but drive-able access for optional use as a workshop, car storage, etc. LOCATION, LOCATION! Biking distance to NAU, literally 2 minutes to shopping and within a mile of I-40 and I-17.