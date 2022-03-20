 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,926

  • Updated
What an incredible opportunity! The possibilities are endless. This property sits on a huge .66 acre lot & there is NO HOA. This is a 5 bedroom, 5 bath house with AN ADDITIONAL GUEST HOUSE which also features an additional bedroom, bath, full kitchen,& living area. What's more, the main house has been arranged into 2 distinct homes. The main level has a kitchen, living & dining areas, and 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, & laundry area. The upstairs, which includes a common & a separate entrance, features a full kitchen, laundry, living & dining areas, & two bedrooms & two baths. There are multiple garages with a 7 car capacity & a car lift AND A workshop. Car enthusiasts, multigenerational families, those with creative talents--this is for YOU! DAYS ON MARKET IS INCORRECT! ACTIVE 3-19-22.

