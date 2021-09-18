 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,000

Established Vacation Rental, Second Home, or Primary Residence, the possibilities with this home are endless! Located in one of Flagstaff's favorite neighborhoods - University Heights, this home has 3576 SF on 1/4 acre lot, multi level with 2 car attached garage. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, fireplace in living area plus an in-law/guest quarters on upper level with kitchenette! Close to I-17 and 40, schools, shopping and mass transit. Heavily treed lot. 2 gas furnaces, and terraced landscaping. Would make an awesome NAU rental property too! Vacation rental Income:2019 Revenue - $77,6572020 Revenue - $77,7732021 Revenue - $61,278 through 6/302021 Pro-Forma - $104,9563 Year Average - $86,673 with 3 month closure in 2020Cap Rate - 9.23

