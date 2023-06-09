Hard To Find 5-Bedroom 3.5 Bath Newer Built Home in Presidio! There are TWO Primary Suites, One on the Main-Level and One Upstairs. Very Open Floor Plan! The Great Room has a Cozy Gas Fireplace and You'll Love having a Half Bath on the Main-Level. The Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen Features Granite Counters with a Large Island, Gorgeous Cabinetry, and Stainless-Steel Appliances.The Upstairs has 3 Large Bedrooms all with Walk-In Closets. In Addition to the 3 Bedrooms there is Also a Large Primary Suite Upstairs. Primary Suite Bathroom Features Granite Counters, Dual Sinks, a Tiled Shower, and a Separate Soaking Tub. There is also a Full Secondary Bath with Granite and Double Sinks Upstairs. The Laundry Room Upstairs has Cabinets, Counter for Folding and Includes the Washer and Dryer!
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $799,000
