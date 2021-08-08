What a Gem of a house! INCREDIBLE CUSTOM HOME Enjoy the Forest Service Views from your Great Room & Large Kitchen! This home has 2 masterbedrooms on the main level, with an office, huge walk-in pantry/laundryroom, custom stairway and railing,PLUS in-floor heating & A/C!! Upstairs you have an open loft and 2 more bedrooms and bathroom to share!! If that is not enough... SEPARATE GUEST QUARTERS!! Which includes a complete kitchen,livingroom,full bath, bedroom & walk-in closet! 1595 SQFT.. heated garage for ALL your toys, including a 1/2 bath & heated basement to make your own! RV carport with hook-ups and a fenced yard! The home is located at the END of the cul de sac & backs FOREST SERVICE*** Seriously though, could you ask for more anything more. Listing agent related to sellers
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $775,000
