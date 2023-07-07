Hard to find Highly Upgraded 5 bedroom/ 4 bath Townhome in Flagstaff's finest area, Presidio in the Pines. Built 2020! Move in ready with Exceptional Quality & Energy Efficiency. Large Kitchen with granite counters, eat in Center Island, custom cabinetry, SS appliances, & pantry. Bright & Open floor plan. Spacious Great Room with Gas Fireplace & Dining area. Craftmanship throughout with laminate & tile floors. Relax in your downstairs Large Master Retreat w/spacious walk in shower, double sinks, & Huge walk in closet. Plus a main floor 2nd Bedroom/office. Upstairs: 2nd Master w/bath, 4th & 5th Bedroom, 4th bath, & Loft! Enjoy the covered Patio & Oversized garage. Furniture: All furniture & kitchenware is includedAgent: Agent is related to a member of Blitz Investment