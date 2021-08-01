 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $765,000

5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms on a quiet cul-de-sac in Elk Run. Open entry leading into a centrally located large living room with cathedral ceilings & a custom stone high efficiency fireplace w/blower. This home has had a recent remodel so you will not be disappointed when you enter the cooks kitchen with a Wolf 4 gas burner, griddle, oven combo, pot water filler, heat lamp and amazing exhaust fan. Custom granite counters & cabinetry along with a center prep work station & a variety of drawers and cabinets makes cooking easy. Spacious primary bedroom & bath w/radiant heat floors has outdoor access to the hot tub and patio. The laundry room is near 3 additional bedrooms & hall full bath. A 5th bedroom is off the garage & kitchen with a bathroom & walk-in closet for guests. Amazing Details!

