5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

  • Updated
WOW! Total of FIVE bedrooms and THREE baths on 2.5acres. This large single level home in Doney is a rare find at this price. Original home is 3 beds, 2 baths. Newer french doors to backyard. The addition added over 900sqft, has great open living space with two bedrooms, .75 bathroom, a BONUS room office/kitchen? with its very own entrance for income potential or mother-in-law quarters. Septic system was enlarged to accommodate addition. Updated bathrooms, new carpet in bedrooms. Big, fenced backyard. Natural gas and DP water. Views of Elden, Cinder Hills, and close access to forest. NO HOA. Bring your toys and RV. Please do not disturb tenants, dog, need an hour notice. Call Susan for details!

