5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $750,000

Location, Location ,Location. Check out this 3295sqft home with 5 beds and 4 baths. 2 primary suites are available, 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs. The downstairs suite could make a great place for someone with their own living space. There is a bonus room over the garage and there are 2 office spaces downstairs. The outside has a relaxing Koi pond with a greenhouse, grass area and a spa room(currently spa is not working). There is a fireplace and free standing wood stove for cold winters. Kitchen was fully remodeled in 2012. Covered porches in the front and back add privacy. Attached 2 car garage with a 2nd parking space for 2 more cars on the property. Upstairs are views of the mountains. Check this out if you want space and ease of maintenance. Offers due Monday 2nd 5pm.

