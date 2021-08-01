5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $749,000

Rarely found in Flagstaff, this home has the perfect combination of a large yard, over 3,000 SF, AND a single level throughout! Complete with 4 bedrooms plus a large den/home office that could easily be used as a fifth bedroom. Split floorplan gives everyone privacy and the rooms give you plenty of flexibility on how to use your new home! Front living room has corner fireplace. The front bedroom has a murphy bed making it a great option for a guest room. Located on an oversized cul-de-sac lot, the backyard has a large composite deck, sport court, and large side yard. The home has just been completely painted inside and out in early July 2021. Kitchen with breakfast bar has stainless steel fridge, oven, and microwave (fridge not pictured. Professional photos coming soon) Showings start Sun.