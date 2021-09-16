This cozy single story 5 Bed/4 Bath single family home sits on a 2.49 acre lot with panoramic views of the Peaks as well as the National Forest. For the off-roaders it's a 5 minute drive to the Cinders!The block patio was recently installed, new exterior paint, as well as new AC/Heating Unit. 3 out of 5 bedrooms have an ensuite bathroom attached, which is great for visitors. Buyer installed a wonderful pool in ground for summer fun, as well a child-friendly jungle gym. A fence runs around the entire perimeter of the property which is spit for dogs and chickens,. The dirt road is under City survey and review; scheduled to be paved in 2022. Don't miss this home that has it all!
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $745,000
