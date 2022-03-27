 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $740,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $740,000

Great family home, vacation rental or a place to rent to students! Enjoy the Flagstaff lifestyle in a five-bedroom, three-bath home with a large backyard in the quiet, low traffic neighborhood of Foxwood. Excellent location westside, close to Lake Mary, Pine Canyon Golf Club, NAU and CCC. Infinite trails for hiking and biking and an easy drive downtown. This home needs work, but exciting potential! Call about your showing appointment today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)