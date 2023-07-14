Price Reduced over $90K and sellers want this gorgeous home SOLD! This 5-Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home has an awesome Open Floor Plan and is NOT a Miramonte built home. ****This home has an assumable VA loan amount of $466K at 2.25% interest rate inquire with agent for more information but this is HUGE.****This is in an area that allows Short-Term Rentals!! There are TWO Primary Suites, One on the Main-Level and One Upstairs. The Great Room has a Cozy Gas Fireplace and You'll Love having a Half Bath on the Main-Level. The Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen Features Granite Counters with a Large Island, Gorgeous Cabinetry, and Stainless-Steel Appliances.The Upstairs has 3 Large Bedrooms all with Walk-In Closets. In Addition to the 3 Bedrooms there is Also a Large Primary Suite Upstairs.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $735,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover.
Industrial Drive was closed for three and a half hours Monday night as police investigated a fatal crash.
As soon as fire crews on the Coconino National Forest were suppressing one fire southeast of Flagstaff Monday, attention had largely turned to…
Historic 1920s bungalow makes journey to a new home about a mile away.
Ive never written to the editor before and I'm not certain this it the correct place to address this, but I also wrote to the chamber of comme…