This cozy single story 5 Bed/4 Bath single family home sits on a 2.49 acre lot with panoramic views of the Peaks as well as the National Forest. For the off-roaders it's a 5 minute drive to the Cinders!The block patio was recently installed, new exterior paint, as well as new AC/Heating Unit. 3 out of 5 bedrooms have an ensuite bathroom attached, which is great for visitors. Buyer installed a wonderful pool in ground for summer fun, as well a child-friendly jungle gym. A fence runs around the entire perimeter of the property which is spit for dogs and chickens,. The dirt road is under City survey and review; scheduled to be paved in 2022. Don't miss this home that has it all!
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $734,980
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new medical facility planned for McMillian Mesa was approved by the city Planning and Zoning commission last week, over the objections of to…
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a new rural subdivision within the greater Flagstaff area last week.
- Updated
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football knocked off the Arizona Wildcats, 21-19, in Tucson Saturday night to record their first win of the 2021 …
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
More than three years after 53-year-old Timothy Larson was found beaten in the middle of a Kachina Village street, his neighbor Collin Tarr, 3…
- Updated
Sunglow has been single and ready to mingle ever since she came to the shelter back in June. This 5-year-old lab mix has been adoptable for th…
The Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (NAIPTA) released more details on the proposed redevelopment of the Mou…
- Updated
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced on Sept. 13 that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end …
- Updated
When the Flagstaff community wants an undeveloped area preserved as open space, they find ways of coming together to get it done.
The bucking chutes clanged open as the bronc hurtled into the arena, violently tossing and turning to the crowd's excitement. Seconds later, a…