5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $729,000

  • Updated
Big Price Adjustment! INCOME POTENTIAL! Total of FIVE bedrooms and THREE baths on 2.5acres. This large single level home in Doney is a rare find at this price. Original home (2004) is 3 beds, 2 baths. The addition (2016) has great open living space with two bedrooms, .75 bathroom, a BONUS room-office/kitchen/ with its very own entrance: guest quarters? mother-in-law quarters? Updated bathrooms, new carpet in bedrooms. Big, fenced backyard. Natural gas and DP water. Views of Elden, Cinder Hills, and close access to forest. NO HOA. Bring your toys and RV. Call Susan for details!

