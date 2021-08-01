Coconino Estates! This beautiful property, set in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Flagstaff, features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, AND A SEPARATE GUEST STUDIO OR IN-LAW STUDIO. The home is single level, on a large, flat, lush corner lot. The primary bedroom is large and light, with its own private bathroom. Each of the secondary bedrooms are also ample size. The living room is big enough for plenty of living space and looks out to the huge back yard. One of the most unique features is the complete studio, with its own kitchenette and private bathroom, as well as a separate washer and dryer. There is also a large storage shed and an attached greenhouse/planting room. RV PARKING!
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based conservative think tank, says it has filed more than $23 million in claims against the City of Flags…
The City of Flagstaff announced Thursday morning that masks will be required in city facilities starting 6 a.m. Friday. According to their ann…
- Updated
More than three years after authorities declared a man dead in the middle of a street in Kachina Village, a trial is underway to determine the…
Coconino County’s latest dashboard data report, released Friday, shows it has moved to a high rate of community transmission, and the report i…
- Updated
A man accused of stabbing his wife 33 times in Doney Park is scheduled to go to trial in October, a Coconino County Superior Court judge ruled.
On July 27, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) the appointment of Dave Roth as interim principal of Flagstaff High School. He begins his…
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance Tuesday, making changes to their recommendations for fully vaccinated people; mean…
- Updated
A 27-year-old Winslow man pleaded not guilty in the Coconino Superior Court earlier this month to the second-degree murder of another man whil…
- Updated
Altitudes Bar and Grill in downtown Flagstaff hosted a reception last week to mark the installation of a new mural painted by students from P…
- Updated
Alexander Baca, a 30-year-old Flagstaff man, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.