5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000

Coconino Estates! This beautiful property, set in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Flagstaff, features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, AND A SEPARATE GUEST STUDIO OR IN-LAW STUDIO. The home is single level, on a large, flat, lush corner lot. The primary bedroom is large and light, with its own private bathroom. Each of the secondary bedrooms are also ample size. The living room is big enough for plenty of living space and looks out to the huge back yard. One of the most unique features is the complete studio, with its own kitchenette and private bathroom, as well as a separate washer and dryer. There is also a large storage shed and an attached greenhouse/planting room. RV PARKING!