Step inside this 5 bedroom home and appreciate all it has to offer. Upgrades are found thru-out and with 3 1/2 baths, you will be pleasantly surprised at the great flow of this open floor plan. This gorgeous home boasts granite countertops, hard wood cabinetry, 9' ceilings, gas fireplace, new flooring, fully fenced rear yard and wonderful trees to watch the changing seasons now in color in beautiful Flagstaff!
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little more than three months after taking the role, Dave Roth has stepped down as the interim principal of Flagstaff High School. Roth init…
I am a parent of a student at Sinagua Middle School. My son recently brought home the annual PTO fundraiser and it is not OK. The community of…
- Updated
An 18-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, according to a media release from the Flagstaff Police Department.
A few weeks ago my adult children returned to Flagstaff to celebrate my birthday. On our last morning, we enjoyed brunch at Tourist Home befor…
- Updated
The Coconino National Forest is currently offering free-use fuelwood in an area near Schultz Pass, as part of the leftover slash and woody mat…
- Updated
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a lower court judgment that found the Republican-controlled Legislature viol…
- Updated
DeMiguel Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the week starting Wednesday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.
- Updated
Draft maps for new congressional and legislative districts were approved by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission last week.
- Updated
DeMiguel Elementary School announced Tuesday evening a move to remote learning in response to increased transmission of COVID-19 at the school.
Flagstaff winter parking restrictions begin this week; council updated on changes to snow operations
- Updated
Flagstaff’s winter parking restrictions began on Monday to free space for upcoming snow operations, which are seeing a few changes this year.