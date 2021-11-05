5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,999

Step inside this 5 bedroom home and appreciate all it has to offer. Upgrades are found thru-out and with 3 1/2 baths, you will be pleasantly surprised at the great flow of this open floor plan. This gorgeous home boasts granite countertops, hard wood cabinetry, 9' ceilings, gas fireplace, new flooring, fully fenced rear yard and wonderful trees to watch the changing seasons now in color in beautiful Flagstaff!