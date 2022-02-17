This is it, don't miss it! Enter into one of the most popular floor plans (and one of the only 5-bedroom floor plans) in the highly desirable Presidio neighborhood. Bright and open layout so you can be cooking in the kitchen and enjoy time with your family/guests in the living room or outside on your patio. The open kitchen includes granite countertops, soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a BRAND NEW 2022 KitchenAid gas range/double oven, NEW 2021 Samsung dishwasher, walk-in pantry, and ample storage! One bedroom is downstairs next to a full bathroom for easy accessibility or privacy for guests (or could be used as an office/den as well). Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms, including the large master bedroom, two bathrooms and a separate laundry room for easy access.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,900
