5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $689,000

TWO homes in one, each with it's own entrance. This home has amazing views of the Peaks, mature trees, partially & vicinity fence. Main home features split floor plan, high ceilings, large kitchen with island that can also be used as a breakfast bar, laminate & tile countertops. Primary bedroom with a single vanity & tub/shower combo. Guest bath has double vanity & a tub/shower combo. Guest side features open floor plan, kitchen, dining & living room. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 office. Both bathrooms have walk in showers & the main bath has a double vanity. The living room, dining room & kitchen are open, there is a breakfast bar & solid surface countertops. This part of the home is a studio attached to the garage & has its own hot water heater & heat source. This part of the ho