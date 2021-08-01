5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $665,000

Don't miss this amazing 5 bedroom entertainer's dream in Ponderosa Trails! This family friendly home within walking distance to Mountain School and the coveted Ponderosa Trails Park has 2,284 square feet, 5 bedrooms with one bedroom being large enough it could be used as a playroom or second family room! This home has two stories with one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs! All of the bathrooms have recently been updated and the seller added Veranda decking, artificial turf, a lower seating area, trampoline area and a side area perfect for a hot tub! The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and the seller added a new pellet stove in the family room! This house is fantastic for families or investors! Short term rentals are allowed! This beautiful house won't last long!