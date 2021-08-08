Country living with awesome mountain views. This large home features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, central air conditioning, 3 car garage on .70 acres in Pioneer Valley. You will find one of two master suites located on the main level with French doors giving access to a private sanctuary complete with flowing creek and pond. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances-gas range with griddle and breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the dining room which provides access to the atrium and hot tub. One of two living rooms and a separate laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs is an enormous second living/family room with spectacular mountain views, second master suite with a great sitting area great for reading or maybe watching the storms roll in; large walk-in closet and bath with jetted
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $660,000
