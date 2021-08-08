Awesome mountain views from this home! Large home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, A/C, hardwood floors throughout, dual pane windows and 3 car garage sitting on .70 acres in Pioneer Valley. You will find one of two master suites on main level with French doors giving access to a private sanctuary, kitchen with stainless steel appliances; gas range with griddle and breakfast bar. The dining room has French doors which access the atrium with hot tub, separate laundry room and main level living room. The second level has a huge second living/family room with spectacular mountain views, the second master suite which features a great sitting area to watch the monsoon roll in, large walk-in closet, bath with jetted tub. There are 3 more nicely sized bedrooms as well as the 3rd bathroom.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $660,000
