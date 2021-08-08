Wow, more than 2,000 livable sq ft & amazing views! Nearly an acre lot with a large fenced yard on one side of the home & hillside views on the other! Throughout you will find real wood floors & lots of natural light. Great floor plan with the master on the main floor along with 2 other bedrooms, upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms, one of which could be a second master! Open floor plan with the kitchen, dining room & living room overlooking one. Breathtaking views from the back deck overlooking the hillside & enormous pine trees. Kachina Village has a gas station, store & restaurant for convenience but is located just 10 minutes South of Flagstaff! Get the convenience of big city living & serenity of a cabin in the woods at the same time! Roof is less than 3 year old!
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $600,000
