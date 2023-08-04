Introducing the first one-of-a-kind custom residence from The Ranch Mine and Two Hawks Design and Development in the highly desirable Pine Canyon community. This extraordinary mountain contemporary estate can be found on the 5th hole of the renowned Jay Morrish golf course, with breathtaking golf and mountain views. With over 5,900 sf of living space this home features 5 beds, 5.5 baths, 2 bonus rooms, bunk space, and a 3 car garage. This custom residence showcases a truly thought-out floor plan with exceptional privacy and a functional layout, perfect for any family--and friends! The home's outdoor living is truly spectacular--enjoy breathtaking views and majestic sunsets from multiple patios.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $6,950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Northern Arizona University (NAU) has been working to update its campus master plan to give direction to how it will be developing its physica…
After what has been a fairly dry monsoon season thus far, areas north of Flagstaff -- including parts of Doney Park, Timberline and Wupatki Tr…
A Baderville home caught fire after an apparent lightning strike Monday afternoon.
He lived in Flagstaff since '98 and was known for his volunteer work and encouraging others to spend time outside.
The Doney Park resident whose home was broken into before last week's deputy-involved shooting shares his story.