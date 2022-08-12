Introducing the first one-of-a-kind custom residence from The Ranch Mine and Two Hawks Design and Development in the highly desirable Pine Canyon community. This extraordinary mountain contemporary estate can be found on the 5th hole of the renowned Jay Morrish golf course, with breathtaking golf and mountain views. With over 5,900 sf of living space this home features 5 beds, 5.5 baths, 2 bonus rooms, bunk space, and a 3 car garage. This custom residence showcases a truly thought-out floor plan with exceptional privacy and a functional layout, perfect for any family--and friends! The home's outdoor living is truly spectacular--enjoy breathtaking views and majestic sunsets from multiple patios.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $6,490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Laura Jo West had been with the U.S. Forest Service 33 years before she was backed into a choice that would change her life. For her, it was a…
Flagstaff residents impacted by severe post-fire flooding in the Pipeline West area sent two separate open letters to city and county offices …
A 23-year-old Flagstaff man is behind bars-- the primary suspect in a midnight shooting at an apartment complex on Beaver Street. Police belie…
Defense attorneys say FPD officer Dustin Eberhardt may have broken the law during an undercover prostitution investigation. That's why a "motion to appoint counsel" was filed by a defendant's lawyer on the officer's behalf.
Wednesday will be the start of the school year for kids across Flagstaff, including at Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD). For those att…
As a longtime Flagstaff/Coconino County resident, I am sending this open letter to the U.S. Forest Service. Congratulations! Three cheers for …
Frances Short Pond, a beloved fishing site and recreational area in Flagstaff, has been drained several feet to serve as a retention basin for…
Flagstaff Chief of Police Dan Musselman has been placed on administrative leave following growing public concern over the handling of an inves…
FUSD has continued making its flood mitigation plans in preparation for the first day of school.
Teachers, families and community members gathered in front of Killip Elementary on Tuesday morning for the grand opening of its new school building.