5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $545,000

This rare property offers two homes! The main home is 3 bed, 1 bath and the guest home is 2 bed, 1 bath. The property backs up to the gorgeous open space of the heavily treed city park. The main home has a generous kitchen, gorgeous stone fireplace, and updated bath. The living area of the guest house boasts large windows with million dollars views of Mt. Elden. Both homes have their own yards and storage sheds. The guest home has hardwood floors in the upstairs living area and new vinyl plank flooring downstairs. All appliances in home & guest house convey. PLEASE FOLLOW COVID GUIDELINES! ALL PARTIES TO WEAR A MASK IN BOTH HOMES!