5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $539,000

Investment property! Newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath main house, and a separate 2 bed 1 bath mother-law-quarters with a full kitchen, both with their own separate driveways and parking. Rent one side and live in the other, or rent both! This house is on nearly 3 acres of beautifully maintained land, and only steps away from miles and miles of national forest and the Arizona Trail. Take your horses out for endless trail riding in the beautiful Flagstaff wilderness! Main house renovated this year 2021, roof is 5 years old. New windows in mother-in-law and garage. Owner Agent.

