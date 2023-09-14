Situated on one of Pine Canyon's best fairway lots this stunning mountain lodge has dramatic views of the par 3 seventh green and the San Fransisco Peaks. The grand ledge stone and wood exterior design continues inside as textured stone columns frame the great room and a stunning floor-to-ceiling ledge stone fireplace takes center stage along with expansive windows and glass double doors to frame the outdoor views. The Great room towers to over 25 feet with a beamed ceiling and partially surrounded by the wood and metal railings of the upper loft area. This very special home features two primary suites, each with its own fireplace and luxurious bath. The Great room floor plan blends the the living, dining and kitchen areas altogether. Between the the Great room and dining area is a ... wet bar with wine and beverage coolers as well as a sumptuous powder room. The dining area has room for family and guests. The country kitchen is a chefs delight with a large butcher board and granite center island, Viking appliances and a walk-in pantry. You enter the outdoor patio deck from either the Great room or kitchen. Its a great place to enjoy the fabulous views, relax in the hot tub, or to enjoy a barbecue. The main level laundry/craft room is the access into the large 3 car garage. The lower walk-out level includes a large media/game room with a large sitting area with fireplace and a separate area for the pool table. This all opens to two covered patios with similar golf course and mountain views as the main deck above. The lower level also includes 2 bedrooms, a large bunk room, 2 baths and two large mechanical closets with an abundance of storage. The loft includes a comfy office, a large seating area and half bath (This seating area can easily be converted to a spacious guest en-suite by adding a shower to the half bath). High end finishes abound in including ledge stone and steal fireplace surrounds, hardwood flooring, floating vanities, custom wood and metal railings and beamed and tongue & groove ceiling treatments. This is Pine Canyon living at its best.