5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $5,496,500

Introducing a one-of-a-kind custom residence form The Ranch Mine and Two Hawks Designs and Development. Located in the highly desirable Pine Canyon Community, this extraordinary mountain transitional home boists gorgeous mountain views and privacy alike. With over 5,400 sf of living space this home features 5 beds, 6.5 baths, bonus loft space, and a 3 car garage. This custom home residence showcases a truly thought-out floor plan with exceptional privacy--inclusive of 2 master suites and 3 additional en-suites, perfect for any family and friends. Additional benefits include plenty of outdoor living space, with 3 patios to enjoy the views and majestic sunsets.

