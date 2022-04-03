5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,950,000

This spacious, Mountain style home is a true masterpiece, placed to maximize privacy while still enjoying views of the 5th green.It has the much sought after ''mainly'' one level with only one bedroom suite on the second level.This is the perfect home to enjoy year-round. The patio with fireplace will certainly become a favorite during the summer months.A large Living Room with floor to ceiling Malpais Stone fireplace is open to the Dining Room and Kitchen. Overhead, beautiful wood beams highlight the ceiling. Just next to the Living Room, the Family Room includes a wet bar, refrigerator and ice maker with a wine room and plenty of storage. Another fireplace makes this a perfect extension for entertaining, or it can be a cozy nest for family movie