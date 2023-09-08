Beautiful 5 bedroom in Presidio In The Pines.Great room with gas fireplace, bright open kitchen, granite counters, island, pantry and custom cabinets. Downstairs primary suite and main floor 2nd bedroom/office. 2nd primary suite upstairs with 2 additional bedrooms and a loft. Covered patio and oversized garage. Fully furnished. Agent is related to a member of Blitz Investment.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $3,500
