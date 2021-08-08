5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,595,000

Mountain-Modern family retreat has views of two fairways and the historic Caldera (sunken volcano) in prestigious Flagstaff Ranch Golf Club. This 5413 SF home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 half Bathrooms, with master on main and work at home office. The stunning entrance and great room have an oversized stone fireplace, custom lighting, and iron work. Covered trex deck sweeps across the back of the house and has 3 radiant heaters and hot tub for year-round use. Between the great room and kitchen is a custom bar area. The upstairs en-suite guest quarters features living room with two additional bedrooms. The theater/game room has a fireplace, walk-out and radiant in floor heating, Championship golf, private dining, health club, tennis, pickle ball, playground, and pool.