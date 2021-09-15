5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,450,000

Moenkopi sandstone steps will guide you to the front door of this nearly 6500 square-foot home in the coveted Linwood Heights neighborhood. Constructed in 2002 by TruBuilt Construction (with Marc Davis of North Country Construction), the home was created with a large family in mind. Transitional style with an emphasis on open space and comfort were the priorities for this build and remodel that consists of 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Marc Davis and Keith Burdette returned to build out a full walkout basement from a large crawlspace below the home. This space added a second primary suite, game room, craft room, additional family room (with Murphy bed), demi kitchen (Subzero fridge/freezer) and numerous storage closets that house everything from seasonal goods to large storage items. This area has its own egress to allow the beauty of mountain living to be appreciated at any time without having to access the main level. Other features include the stately see through fireplace that greets guests in the foyer and sheds an ambient glow throughout the family room with its massive ceilings and red oak flooring. The recently remodeled oversized kitchen was designed and completed by Nancy Gillenwater of Harper Gillenwater Studios and executed by Tom Alvin of Pine Country Constructions in 2016. The majority of the main floor was created to encourage gatherings and to allow the family and its steady flow of guests to be together without feeling crowded. The oversized Primary provides a library and reading nook. The Primary coset has its own laundry center (in addition to the laundry room off the garage) and has generous built ins, hanging space and shoe racks. The main floor also is home to a private office that features more built ins and plenty of natural light. The top floor provides the perfect space for guest quarters or children's rooms. One room is En Suite and the other bedrooms share a recently remodeled Jack & Jill bath. Composite decking and inviting patio areas provide the perfect place to enjoy the wildlife that are so fond of this area. Residents of Linwood Heights own a 1/96th interest of their own 180 acred (gated) park. The Jesse Greg Park is exclusive to Linwood Heights residents. It offers pet friendly trails, volleyball and basketball courts, picnic ramadas, and a playground.