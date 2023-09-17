Love the four seasons--fall, winter, spring, and summer? Want an effortless way to live, work, and play in a great family-oriented community? Welcome to 303 Juniper Flagstaff, a remarkable hybrid property that is listed as a turnkey bed and breakfast, VRBO, or turnkey luxury private residence or second home. Located one mile from downtown, it is close enough to walk but far enough away from the daily train noise.Discover an exceptional property that offers luxurious accommodations, modern amenities, and a host of features that will ensure an unforgettable home or guest experience. The 303 has been in operation for a year as one of the few, if not the only, authentic bed and breakfasts in Flagstaff, and it is the only B&B near the historic downtown district. The owner's quarters/master's quarters are separated from the business section, providing solitude and comfort. You will have lots of time to enjoy your personal life while making a good living with short working hours. Enjoy the four seasons under the pines, away from the desert heat. Ski at the state's best ski resorts, play in the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Page, and Sedona, among other places. There is a potential on-site manager available. The master suite is a relaxing refuge, complete with a huge bedroom with a sitting area and a private balcony where you can unwind and breathe in the pure mountain air. Two extra-large walk-in closets supply plenty of storage room, and a linen closet keeps things tidy. A chef's dream, the huge kitchen features an island, two sinks, two disposals, and a chef's range with six gas burners. A huge refrigerator and an extra-sized walk-in pantry are available for storing all your culinary delights. The kitchen has family seating as well as bar seating for 3-4 stools, making it a lovely location for small groups. A den/office/extra bedroom/formal dining area also gives a peaceful sanctuary for study or play. The property features new landscaping, creating a beautiful and inviting atmosphere. Step inside, and you'll discover the attention to comfort and convenience that sets this property apart. Two new 40-gallon water heaters ensure a constant supply of hot water, converted to electric to make best use of the solar systems. In-floor radiant heat provides a cozy and warm ambiance throughout the property in addition to individual heat/air units. The newly installed mini-split heating and air conditioning units allow each room to be separately controlled, ensuring the ideal temperature for all users. Enjoy the entertainment provided by the ten wall-mounted brand-new smart TVs, seven of which are in commercial spaces and three in the residence's manager apartment. Using cutting-edge Wi-Fi technology, this service offers a host of streaming alternatives. The Nest video system and alarm system provide guests and residents with the highest level of security and peace of mind. A gas fireplace with a water feature in the main entry area creates a year-round ambience. This property boasts several beautifully appointed bedrooms, each with its own unique theme and luxurious amenities. Providing a tranquil ambiance, the blue room, green room, purple room, and silver room are themed in shades of blue, green, purple, and silver, respectively. The rooms boast large windows, filling the space with natural light and a state-of-the-art ceiling fan. Unwind on the king-size bed, enjoy entertainment on the new Samsung smart TV, or catch up on work at the convenient multi-use table. All rooms feature closets and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower or tub combo. Luxury linens and complimentary coffee and tea stations complete the indulgent experience. Black out curtains guarantee privacy and a restful night's sleep. Each room is equipped with an alarm clock and a battery-operated, recharging safety flashlight. All bathrooms are equipped with hairdryers, bathrobes, and amenity dispensers. All bedrooms have desks and chairs and new carpet flooring. The seven three-dimensional feature walls are splashed with elegant lighting that adds a touch of sophistication. Theater/game room with a 75" TV, shuffleboard table, custom game and poker table, reclining theater seating, board games, video game console and a new refrigerator/freezer and microwave in the kitchenette. Fully comprehensive gym in common area. Financials and upgrades available upon request.