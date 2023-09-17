Love the four seasons, fall, winter, spring, and summer? Want an effortless way to live, work, and play in a great family-oriented community? Welcome to 303 Juniper Flagstaff, a remarkable hybrid property that is listed as a turnkey bed and breakfast or VRBO, or turnkey luxury private residence or second home. Located one mile from downtown, it is close enough to walk but far enough away from the daily train noise.Discover an exceptional property that offers luxurious accommodations, modern amenities, and a host of features that will ensure an unforgettable home or guest experience. The 303 has been in operation for a year as one of the few, if not the only, authentic bed and breakfasts in Flagstaff, and it is the only B&B near the historic downtown district.