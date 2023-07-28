Riggs Homes would like to welcome you home. This contemporary single level home nestled in a gated estate community, surrounded by National Forest, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from town. This spacious single level home sits on 2 acres. The interior home features 24' ceilings in the family room and features impressive windows and soaring wood beams. The open floor plan provides a seamless flow between the living room, dining room and a large chefs kitchen with Bosch Appliances. This creates space for large gatherings. You will find 4 large bedrooms and a King suite that will have you relaxing in no time. The spacious covered patio extends your living to the outdoors. Welcome Home Flagstaff!