Beautiful Mountain Home on 2 acres near Downtown, Trails and Hospital. This Luxury Home includes every interior and exterior amenity you can imagine from hardwood floors throughout, picture windows, a chef's kitchen which opens to the vaulted great room with exposed beams and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. All 4 bedrooms and office are located on the main level and the guest suite with full kitchen is above the garage. The home also takes full advantage of Flagstaff's outdoor living. It's perfect for entertaining and a gardener's dream with a salt water spa, large vegetable garden, fruit trees, green house, outdoor fireplace, pizza oven, water feature, paver patios and pathways leading you around the property. This is a must see home with too many amenities to list. Energy efficient hom
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,825,000
