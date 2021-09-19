5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,810,000

Quintessential Flagstaff Custom Craftsman style home with guest house in the midst of Ponderosa and Spruce forest. Only minutes to Downtown. Open floor plan that opens to the back patio and a view of wooded undeveloped land. Vaulted tongue and groove ceilings, gas fireplace, quartz countertops with Alder cabinetry. Primary bedroom downstairs, and another primary upstairs with a steam shower. Built in 2015, this home achieved the 2016 Coconino County Excellence Award for sustainable build. Electric tankless boiler, zoned Hydronic in the floor heat, Owned Solar panels on the APS grid, insulated with blown in foam.Guest House was built to match-above a 3 car split garage, Vaulted ceiling with tongue and groove. Gas fireplace and trex deck overlooks a wooded view. Shared well. No HOA