This is the one you've been waiting for! Brand new luxurious ranch living on 5 acres with panoramic views from the whole house! This home has it all: a bonus den for everyone to hang out, separate office IN ADDITION to the 5 bedrooms, split-floorplan with primary suite on the main level and generous sized primary bath with soaking tub, rain shower head, walk in closet, and more! The lower floor has three bedrooms, the den and a full bathroom. Walk out onto the patio for immediate access to your peaks-view property. 3 car garage, central heat and A/C, spray foam insulation for efficiency, Pella windows, cathedral ceilings and a gourmet kitchen make this distinctive property a MUST SEE! Tall Tales Ranch is a BRAND NEW development with only 22 lots just 15 minutes from downtown Flagstaff!
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a kayaker believed to have drowned in Lake Mary has been recovered.
A home invasion suspect, released less than 24 hours after arrest, returned to the same neighborhood and broke into the home of local attorney…
VVMC has resumed breast imaging services, but former providers still have concerns.
Wick Communications will acquire the Arizona Daily Sun.
Personnel continue to search for a 25-year-old man who was kayaking the Lake Mary narrows.