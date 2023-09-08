This is the one you've been waiting for! Brand new luxurious ranch living on 5 acres with panoramic views from the whole house! This home has it all: a bonus den for everyone to hang out, separate office IN ADDITION to the 5 bedrooms, split-floorplan with primary suite on the main level and generous sized primary bath with soaking tub, rain shower head, walk in closet, and more! The lower floor has three bedrooms, the den and a full bathroom. Walk out onto the patio for immediate access to your peaks-view property. 3 car garage, central heat and A/C, spray foam insulation for efficiency, Pella windows, cathedral ceilings and a gourmet kitchen make this distinctive property a MUST SEE! Tall Tales Ranch is a BRAND NEW development with only 22 lots just 15 minutes from downtown Flagstaff!