5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,679,000

Stately, massive luxury home on 5 acres close to town, shopping and I-40 access, National Forest access. Horse privileges.Two homes in one. The main house has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and the attached guest house has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, totaling +7,752 sf. Completely renovated. Two high-end kitchens, one includes a prestigious La Cornue range, the other has a 36'' Viking rangetop and vent hood. Large rooms, high ceilings, skylights and ample windows welcome light and views throughout. A soaring natural stone ﬁreplace anchors the great room. Amazing, enormous, primary suite has two huge walk in closets and a spectacular brand new bath.