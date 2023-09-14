Combining log cabin charm with luxury resort living, this updated property on 1 private acre, is tastefully decorated and features an open floor plan with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Currently purposed as a 5-Star vacation rental, sleeping 20 comfortably, there is flexibility for those looking for a solid investment, a family home, corporate retreat, or a getaway. The chef's kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances, granite countertops, and an island that doubles as a breakfast bar. The bedrooms and sleeping loft are spacious, while the bathrooms are modern and well-appointed. The outdoor space is a tranquil retreat. With a large patio, BBQ area, and a private yard. The location is remarkable, close to popular attractions, Hiking, Dining and Downtown Flagstaff.