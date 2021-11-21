 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,500,000

Rare opportunity to purchase a 5 acre estate backing to the forest with breathtaking views of the San Francisco Peaks! The main house features more than 5,000 sq ft of livable space (4 bedrooms/ 4.5 bathrooms) High end kitchen with commercial appliances, Flagstone/ hardwood flooring, 3 fireplaces, Spray foam insulation, vaulted ceilings, huge windows & arched wood beams. Basement has a kitchen, great room, laundry, bathroom, optional 5th bedroom & private entrance. Outside you will find a wraparound deck, built in BBQ, stone walkways, mature trees, fire pit, green house & circular drive. There is a 1,600 sq ft insulated barn with parking for 4 vehicles, upstairs storage, 2 horse stalls & a private turnout. Attached to the barn is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with kitchen & laundry.

