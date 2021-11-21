Rare opportunity to purchase a 5 acre estate backing to the forest with breathtaking views of the San Francisco Peaks! The main house features more than 5,000 sq ft of livable space (4 bedrooms/ 4.5 bathrooms) High end kitchen with commercial appliances, Flagstone/ hardwood flooring, 3 fireplaces, Spray foam insulation, vaulted ceilings, huge windows & arched wood beams. Basement has a kitchen, great room, laundry, bathroom, optional 5th bedroom & private entrance. Outside you will find a wraparound deck, built in BBQ, stone walkways, mature trees, fire pit, green house & circular drive. There is a 1,600 sq ft insulated barn with parking for 4 vehicles, upstairs storage, 2 horse stalls & a private turnout. Attached to the barn is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with kitchen & laundry.
5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,500,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come next year, Flagstaff’s Barnes & Noble location will be shutting down to make room for a new Goodwill outlet.
Work continues this week on a city pilot project to improve safety on several bike lanes within Flagstaff.
This week, Flagstaff lost one of its most prominent sons in local author and historian Jim Babbitt.
Dear EarthTalk: What’s up with efforts by Native Americans to take back the national parks?
100% affordable housing project and parking garage in downtown Flagstaff might be one step closer to fruition
After several years of work, Flagstaff may be one step closer to the development of a 100% affordable housing development and parking garage d…
McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match.
The CDC is advising consumers to avoid purchasing certain onions due to a salmonella outbreak reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico.
COVID-19 metrics are rising in Coconino County again this week, according to a dashboard data report released Friday, as both percent positivi…
Warm weather and no foreseeable precipitation has forced Arizona Snowbowl to indefinitely delay its opening day. Originally scheduled to open …
The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) is set to approve its fall 2021 enrollment report for the state’s three public universities in a meeting T…