5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,499,000

A rare find! This westside SINGLE LEVEL home w/ 5 bedr, 3 baths and 3 car garage is just minutes from downtown and Flagstaff Medical Center. From the fully landscaped front yard with south facing driveway and sunny front porch you will enter the great room with engineered hardwood floors, 15ft vaulted ceilings, two skylights & stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen includes marble countertops, maple cabinets, raised island counter, Dacor & Jenn-Air stainless appliances & walk in pantry. Eating area has a built in buffet and both eating area and formal dining have accent stone walls. The master bedroom has a stone fireplace, accent beams and luxurious whirlpool. The fenced in backyard includes a covered deck, spacious patio, firepit and astroturf play area. The FUTS is just steps away.

