5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,495,000

Looking for absolute perfection in Flagstaff? Incredible Peak Views with this impeccable Lakeside Acres Custom 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath gem on 3.09 heavily wooded acres. This home was totally renovated in 2004 with wide plank red oak flooring hallways, office and kitchen . The bathroom's flooring is in slate with radiant heating for chilly Flagstaff mornings. Well appointed open kitchen with all Dacor appliances, including a double oven. Custom cabinetry with a prep sink, ice-maker, and walk in pantry. Rustic stone fireplaces with gas assist in the main level Living room, Primary bedroom, and upper living room, as well as a gas stove in one of the primary bedrooms. Both the spacious Primary bedroom and an en-suite bedroom are on the main level. HOA is only $550/year.

