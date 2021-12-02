5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,400,000

WOW! Take a look at this custom Axxo luxury build with tons of outdoor living space, and on a very private street! The ENTIRE rooftop isdesigned for outdoor living with artificial grass, custom laser cut railing, and engineered for your hot tub! Views of the San Francisco Peaks can be seen from upthere as well. This home boasts two full kitchens; one on the lower floor where it could be used for a mother in law suite and one on the main floor with a hugeisland for plenty of seating for the whole extended family and parties. Downtown Flagstaff is just a short walk from the house. This would also be the perfect cashflowing short term rental and has no HOA. Taxes to be re-assessed based off new house