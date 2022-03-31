5 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,400,000

This gorgeous home is a rare find in Flagstaff! Built to embrace the original era of the founding of Flagstaff (circa early twentieth century), this home was actually built in 1995. 5 large bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, this makes for a perfect bed and breakfast or vacation rental. Features you will love about this home: solid oak flooring throughout, tall ceilings, kitchen w/historical items, so much more! 2 bedroom suites are on the main level, with 3 more upstairs. Located on a large lot, this home provides plenty of parking - including the oversized 2 car detached garage. Views of Mt. Elden from the rear of the home plus many Ponderosa Pines on site embraces so much of what Flagstaff has to offer. Located next to an elementary school. Short drive to downtown, mall, & restaurants